Daimler to invest 1 billion euros to build second Hungary plant
July 29, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Daimler to invest 1 billion euros to build second Hungary plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler AG will invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a second plant in Kecskemét, Hungary, in the coming years, which will make front and rear-wheel drive cars, the company said on Friday.

“We will establish a state-of-the-art and efficient production facility, in which different vehicle architectures will roll off the assembly line flexibly,” Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, said in a statement.

The investment will create around 2,500 new jobs, Daimler said. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét currently employs more than 4,000 people. Over 180,000 Mercedes-Benz compact vehicles were produced there in 2015.

($1 = 0.9020 euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor

