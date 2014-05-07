FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler AG evacuates Hungary Mercedes plant after bomb threat
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 7, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Daimler AG evacuates Hungary Mercedes plant after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A emergency exit sign is pictured above a logo of German car manufacturer Daimler AG, before the annual news conference in Stuttgart February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) has evacuated its Mercedes-Benz plant in Hungary and suspended production after a bomb threat received on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

“In close cooperation with the respective authorities, all staff have been evacuated as a matter of precaution,” said a Daimler spokesman at the company’s headquarters in Stuttgart. “At present, police experts are on site to conduct investigations.”

Hungarian police said an unnamed person called in a threat at 1330 CET (1130 GMT) that a bomb would go off at the 800-million-euro plant in the central Hungarian town of Kecskemet.

The plant employs over 3,000 people and produced more than 100,000 vehicles in 2013 including the Mercedes CLA model.

Police and Daimler could not immediately comment further.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.