Daimler sees valuation of EADS/BAE deal critically: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE), a major shareholder in EADS EAD.PA, sees the valuation of a proposed deal between the European aerospace company and British defense company BAE Systems (BAES.L) critically, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“The reaction of the capital markets has clearly shown that the economic valuation of the deal is being seen critically - Daimler sees it that way as well,” a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Daimler declined to comment.

EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere (LAGA.PA) and the French state.

Daimler controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in EADS, holding a 15 percent direct stake and controlling the votes of a further 7.5 percent belonging to a consortium of private and public sector investors.