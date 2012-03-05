Daimler to recall more than 100,000 trucks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will recall more than 103,000 trucks in North America because of potentially faulty fuel lines, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday.

Certain models of Freightliner, Sterling and Western Star vehicles equipped with Detroit Diesel engines manufactured between January 20, 2006 and February 20, 2012 may have their fuel lines damaged during maintenance, the NHTSA said on its Web site.