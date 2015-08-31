Daimler delays 1,500 layoffs in Brazil until August 2016

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler on Monday said it had struck a labor deal with workers at its Brazilian trucks plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo which delays planned layoffs of 1,500 staff until August 2016.

Employees at the plant have agreed to cut both their working hours and their pay by 20 percent, Daimler said. The Brazilian state has agreed to compensate workers for half of the pay reduction, Daimler said in a statement.

Daimler’s top labor chief Michael Brecht welcomed the new compromise, which resulted in layoffs being temporarily revoked.

“We are relieved that the company leadership and the unions in Brazil managed to reach a compromise at the negotiating table to avert the worst.”

Daimler trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard said: “The economic situation and the commercial vehicle market in Brazil will remain very tense for the foreseeable future.”