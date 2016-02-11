FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to appoint Ola Kaellenius as R&D head: Handelsblatt
February 11, 2016 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler to appoint Ola Kaellenius as R&D head: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is about to appoint its current marketing and sales head Ola Kaellenius as head of research and development, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

Kaellenius will take over from Thomas Weber, who will be 62 later this year, the newspaper reported, citing high-placed company sources.

It is not clear who will succeed Kaellenius.

Daimler will announce the change on Tuesday, when it also will say that Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche’s contract, as expected, will be extended by three years, the newspaper said.

Daimler declined to comment.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans

