Mercedes slightly overstated fuel economy in C300 compact sedans
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
#Environment
October 1, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mercedes slightly overstated fuel economy in C300 compact sedans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Mercedes-Benz logo and sign are seen at a dealership in downtown Shanghai August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

DETROIT (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz will have to lower its labeling of fuel economy ratings on two all-wheel drive compact sedans, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

The EPA tested the Mercedes-Benz C300 all-wheel drive FFV and PZEV models and found that the manufacturer had overstated by 1 mile per gallon the rating for city driving of each model.

Mercedes-Benz stated a rating for each model of 20 mpg in city driving, and EPA testing showed 19 mpg, the agency said in a statement.

For the PZEV model, the EPA found a highway driving rating of 28 mpg while Mercedes-Benz had labeled the model at 29 mpg.

Mercedes-Benz is required to relabel its C300 all-wheel drive models for the 2013 and the 2014 model years, the EPA said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
