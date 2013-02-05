FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes sales rise in January thanks to China boost
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2013 / 12:22 PM / in 5 years

Mercedes sales rise in January thanks to China boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker assembles a Mercedes-Benz C-class model at their plant in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart February 5, 2013. Daimler AG with its Mercedes-Benz car group, will hold their annual new conference on Friday. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz improved sales by 9.2 percent to 94,895 vehicles in January thanks to a rebound in its China operations, parent group Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Tuesday.

Sales of the upscale marque gained 15.4 percent in China to 16,695 vehicles last month. By comparison, China weighed on Mercedes volumes in December 2012 after dropping 19 percent year-on-year.

“We are optimistic about 2013, although we need to be prepared for market volatility particularly in Western Europe over the months to come. We see growth potential especially in North America as well as in Japan, China and Russia,” said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement.

The brand is counting on new products this year to help lift sales, such as the facelifted E-Class, an all new S-Class flagship saloon and the CLA compact four-door coupe. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.