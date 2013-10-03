Mercedes-Benz sales jump 16 percent to all-time high in September: paper

Mercedes-Benz A-class cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Paris, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) luxury brand Mercedes-Benz sold the most cars in one month in its history in September, German paper Bild reported on Thursday.

The carmaker sold over 142,000 cars last month, a rise of 15.9 percent, driven by demand in China and the United States, particularly for Mercedes’ A-, C- and CLA class cars, the paper said.

“The figures are in the right ballpark,” a spokeswoman for Daimler said, adding sales data were due to be published on Friday.