Daimler adds 2.5 billion euros to German pension fund
December 11, 2014 / 4:12 PM / 3 years ago

Daimler adds 2.5 billion euros to German pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said on Thursday it would add 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to its German pension fund in response to low interest rates.

The move will have a positive impact on interest income and thus on net profit in the coming years but will not affect Daimler’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), Daimler said.

It said it would also reduce the net liquidity of the industrial business from 17.9 billion euros at the end of the third quarter.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

