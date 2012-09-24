FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler to cut production at largest car plant
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2012 / 5:24 PM / in 5 years

Daimler to cut production at largest car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Daimler is planning to cut production at its largest car plant, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, as deteriorating markets in Europe and China hit sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars.

All production lines at the Sindelfingen plant are affected, and labor representatives and management are currently negotiating shift plans, the person told Reuters on Monday.

After warning last week on profits at Mercedes, Daimler said it would come up with a cost savings program, which sources had told Reuters would have a volume of over 1 billion euros($1.3 billion).

The S-Class saloon is doing especially badly, German paper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported in an advance copy of a Tuesday article, citing employee sources.

A Daimler spokesman declined to comment on current talks with staff representatives. “We are however looking at demand and will adjust our output to keep stocks at the optimum level,” he added. ($1 = 0.7743 euros)

Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.