Prosecutors drop Daimler probe for role in hiring German lobbyist

Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Daimler AG poses for photographers following the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

STUTTGART (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Berlin on Tuesday said they had dropped a probe against Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, investigating whether the carmaker had “granted undue advantage” to a former aide of Chancellor Angela Merkel by hiring the aide.

Prosecutors launched a probe in November 2013 looking at whether Daimler had acted properly when it hired Eckart von Klaeden, a former treasurer of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, as chief political lobbyist at Daimler.

“There were insufficient grounds for taking the matter further; the investigation has been dropped,” a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.