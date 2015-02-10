FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors drop Daimler probe for role in hiring German lobbyist
February 10, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Prosecutors drop Daimler probe for role in hiring German lobbyist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Daimler AG poses for photographers following the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

STUTTGART (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Berlin on Tuesday said they had dropped a probe against Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, investigating whether the carmaker had “granted undue advantage” to a former aide of Chancellor Angela Merkel by hiring the aide.

Prosecutors launched a probe in November 2013 looking at whether Daimler had acted properly when it hired Eckart von Klaeden, a former treasurer of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, as chief political lobbyist at Daimler.

“There were insufficient grounds for taking the matter further; the investigation has been dropped,” a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
