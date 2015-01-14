Daimler recalls 114,000 Mercedes in Germany over seal fault

The logo of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, a subsidiary of Daimler AG, is pictured covered with raindrops at a Mercedes-Benz branch in Frankfurt, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said it is recalling 114,000 of its four-cylinder diesel-engined Mercedes-Benz cars in Germany because some are equipped with faulty seals that can cause potential oil leaks.

Vehicles made between February and November 2014 are affected. Repairs, taking up to 2-1/2 hours, will be paid for by Daimler, the company said on Wednesday.

Daimler said it did not have figures for how many vehicles worldwide were affected by the recall.