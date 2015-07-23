FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO says expects sales momentum in China to continue
July 23, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler CEO says expects sales momentum in China to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche brushed off concerns about a slowdown in demand for passenger cars in China, saying that clients had been ordering 500 top-of-the-line Mercedes-Maybach limousines a month.

The availability of the new C-Class and demand for compact cars like the GLA will help drive sales in the world’s largest car market, Zetsche said.

“We expect sales momentum to continue,” Zetsche said in a call to discuss second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

