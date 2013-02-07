FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler sees 200 million euro hit in 2013 from forex
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 7, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Daimler sees 200 million euro hit in 2013 from forex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) expects the recent strength in the European single currency could result in an earnings hit of around 200 million euros ($270.8 million) this year, finance chief Bodo Uebber said on Thursday.

“Actually those headwinds are pretty manageable, thanks to the fact that we have already hedged over 70 percent of our dollar exposure for this year,” he told reporters.

For next year the company has already built hedges equating to around a third of its dollar exposure.

Daimler booked a positive earnings contribution of 958 million euros in 2012, the lion’s share of which stemmed from its Mercedes cars division, thanks to the euro trading as low as $1.20 in late July.

Uebber also said the “timepoint remained open” for an exit from the remaining 7.5 percent stake it holds in European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA.

He aims to achieve a positive free cash flow this year including all potential effects such as M&A investments or pension funding costs.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.