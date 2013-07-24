Daimler second-quarter net profit triples on EADS one-off gain

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday its net profit before minorities tripled to 4.58 billion euros ($6.05 billion) in the second quarter thanks to a significant one-off gain from the revaluation and sale of its EADS EAD.PA stake.

Earnings per share rose to 2.65 euros from 1.39 euros a year earlier, with 1.40 euros stemming from the EADS effect.

Daimler had said back in March that its second-quarter net profit after minorities would get a boost of 1.34 billion euros, or 1.25 euros per share, following the revaluation of a stake in EADS EAD.PA that it has since sold.

The company had published preliminary quarterly results earlier this month that beat expectations and reaffirmed its forecast for lower operating profit from its ongoing business, lifting the stock to a two-year high.

($1 = 0.7565 euros)