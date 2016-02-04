Daimler sees slower growth in 2016 as China cools

STUTTGART (Reuters) - Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) expects only modest growth in sales and earnings this year after big increases in 2015, held back by higher investment and slower sales growth for its Mercedes-Benz cars in China, it said on Thursday.

Having lagged rivals in China for years, the German carmaker has enjoyed exceptional growth since Mercedes-Benz found a winning formula by taking the brand further upmarket and started to build popular C-Class and GLA compact cars in Beijing.

But after a 41 percent leap in Chinese sales last year, the company said it expected Mercedes-Benz’s growth to moderate in 2016 as the world’s second-biggest economy cools.

Daimler said it expected revenue and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from its ongoing business to increase only slightly in 2016, with higher investments also weighing. That compared with its 2015 guidance for “significant” growth.

“Outlook 2016 came in below market expectations,” said DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet, with a hold rating on the stock.

At 1245 GMT, Daimler shares were down 4.4 percent at 60.229 euros, after touching their lowest in more than a year. That was despite the company proposing its highest ever dividend of 3.25 euros per share for 2015.

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said it would be wrong to be disappointed by prospects for Mercedes-Benz, the company’s most profitable business, in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

“The market forecast is for 8 percent growth (in China) and we believe we can achieve market share gains,” he said.

Mercedes faces increased competition, however. Its S-Class limousine is now contending with a new BMW 7 series and the Mercedes GLA offroader is being chased by BMW’s new X1.

A woman walks past Mercedes Benz cars displayed for sale outside a store in Beijing, China August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

INVESTMENTS

Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said investments also contributed to the muted growth forecasts. Daimler is due to introduce a new version of its big-selling E-Class this year, requiring spending on the switch from the existing model.

The company plans to invest 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in research and development, property, plant and equipment by the end of 2017.

Investments could also include development costs for new drivetrains and acquisitions to strengthen Daimler’s digital businesses which include travel information app Ridescout and car-sharing service Car2Go, Uebber said.

Some investments would not show immediate returns, Zetsche added. “A glance at Tesla’s financial results proves that there is no manufacturer who makes money with these products,” he said, referring to electric cars.

Daimler’s EBIT from ongoing business rose 36 percent to 13.81 billion euros in 2015, just shy of the 13.84 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, helped by a 23 percent jump in ongoing EBIT at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

In 2015, Mercedes-Benz Cars saw its return on sales increase to 10 percent from 8.1 percent a year earlier.

Evercore ISI analysts said Daimler had flagged lower-than expected currency tailwinds for 2016. Exchange-rate effects boosted EBIT by 900 million euros in 2015, and are expected to provide a lift of around 400 million in 2016, Uebber said.

($1 = 0.8935 euros)