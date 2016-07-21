FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Daimler CEO says does not see Brexit impacting demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the maker of luxury cars and trucks did not expect Britain's decision to leave the European Union to have any impact on demand.

"Since Brexit there have been no noteworthy effects on demand for our products," Zetsche said, adding that he did not expect Brexit to cause a fall in car sales in Europe in 2016.

Separately, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said a 400 million euros ($441.5 million) charge Daimler booked in the second quarter related to an anti-trust settlement with the European Union.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
