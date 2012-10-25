FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler aims to improve profit margins in 2013
October 25, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Daimler aims to improve profit margins in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Employees of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz work on Mercedes B-class cars at the Mercedes plant in Rastatt July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) cannot say when it plans to reach divisional margin targets first expected next year, but it does expect to improve its profitability at least in 2013, finance chief Bodo Uebber told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

“We naturally want to improve profitability over our current performance,” Uebber said.

When asked whether the company can generate enough cash to keep its dividend stable at 2.20 euros per share, Uebber was confident it would not be a problem since the 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion) in cash burn over the first nine months was partially related to special factors.

“If you adjust for all of that, roughly 1 billion euros is left over,” he said.

“From a cashflow perspective I see no reason to question our capability to pay a dividend. When you annualize the net profit year to date and you factor in fourth quarter expectations then it is at a level such that from our perspective we can keep the dividend stable.”

On Wednesday, Daimler warned it would miss its earnings forecast this year by about 1 billion euros and would not improve profit margins next year as expected, blaming ”significantly more difficult market conditions.

($1 = 0.7711 euros)

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

