July 26, 2017 / 5:54 AM / an hour ago

Daimler second quarter EBIT lags despite record Mercedes-Benz sales

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler's second-quarter operating profit rose 15 percent, below expectations, despite booming sales of the new Mercedes-Benz cars helping to lift margins in the autos business to 10.2 percent.

Daimler's group earnings before interest and taxes rose to 3.74 billion euros in the second-quarter, below the 3.807 billion euros seen in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 595,200 automobiles thanks to a 28 percent rise in demand in China, with demand in Germany only moderately higher.

The Stuttgart-based company lifted the outlook for its trucks and vans divisions, saying it now expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to reach prior-year levels for both businesses. It had earlier forecast Vans and Buses to post EBIT below year-earlier levels.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan

