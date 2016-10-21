FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says expects fourth quarter autos profitability to rise significantly
October 21, 2016

Daimler says expects fourth quarter autos profitability to rise significantly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daimler board members sit on the podium during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said the profitability of the Mercedes-Benz Cars division will rise significantly in the fourth quarter compared with a year-earlier period, thanks to a raft of new luxury car models.

“From today’s perspective Q4 will be a good quarter,” Uebber said on a call to discuss quarterly results on Friday.

Upon being asked if the auto division’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be significantly higher in the fourth quarter, Uebber said, he agreed with that analysis.

The carmaker further said the autos division will benefit from the rollout of its new Mercedes E-Class and also next year from a refreshed S-Class and new versions of the E-Class, including a convertible and a coupe, hitting showrooms.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

