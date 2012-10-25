Daimler aims to improve profit margin in 2013

The Mercedes star is seen on top of the assembly hall of the new compact Mercedes Benz B-series, which went into production officially in Kecskemet, 100 km south of Budapeston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Thursday it aimed to improve its operating profit margin in 2013, albeit not as much as initially planned, in a market that has been growing tougher.

“We naturally want to improve profitability over our current performance,” Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber told journalists during a conference call after Daimler warned it would miss its earnings forecast for this year.

The profit margin at Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Car unit was 7.8 percent in the first nine months of 2012. The company has not given a margin forecast for the full year.

Daimler said late on Wednesday it expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from its ongoing business of 8 billion euros ($10.4 billion) in 2012, down from a previous forecast for flat profits of about 9 billion.

Uebber said he still expected to be able to pay a dividend.

The company’s shares fell 3.1 percent to 36.65 euros by 3.32 a.m. EDT. Daimler’s stock has gained 11.5 percent so far this year, falling short of a 16.6 percent gain by BMW’s shares and a 30.5 percent increase by Volkswagen.

The news came just hours after Volkswagen affirmed its full-year targets, bolstered by a strong performance in overseas markets like the United States and China.

“Daimler’s repetitive disappointing fundamental performance is bad enough. However, combined with outstanding execution at its peers VW and BMW it leaves only one conclusion in our view: Daimler will remain an unrewarding place for shareholders,” Credit Suisse analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said.

Daimler’s luxury brand Mercedes has been lagging peers Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) as it struggles to compete with its peers’ younger and more diverse model range and restructures its business in China. A slump in western Europe’s car market has also weighed on sales.

In the third quarter, the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars was at 6.4 percent, down from 8.0 percent a year earlier, even as the division sold a record number of vehicles.

“Mercedes margins are set to fall below 6 percent in a quarter where BMW and Audi clearly still expect to make double-digit levels. It’s pretty depressing, on a relative basis,” Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said.

More than two years ago, Daimler had set a target for a 10 percent EBIT margin at Mercedes for 2013, but Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche cast doubt on the goal earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Daimler said it now expected it to take longer to reach its margin target due to the tough market environment.

It also said it plans to cut 2 billion euros in costs by the end of 2014 to support sagging returns at Mercedes.

($1 = 0.7711 euros)