U.S. sales drive Mercedes record November sales month
#Business News
December 5, 2012 / 1:43 PM / in 5 years

U.S. sales drive Mercedes record November sales month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz fixes a logo on a new Mercedes A-class car at the Mercedes plant in Rastatt July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sales of Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz luxury brand climbed 5.7 pct to 120,346 vehicles in November, an all-time high for that month, as rising U.S. volumes fully offset a decline in China.

Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt reaffirmed the brand was on track to see record sales this year, adding: “I am particularly pleased about the favorable response to our new vehicles. Above all, the A-Class is developing excellently.”

While volumes in the United States rose 13.1 percent to 30,315 vehicles last month, they fell 6.6 percent to 16,876 in China, a key growth market for premium brands.

Larger rivals Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) have been increasing their vehicle sales in China at double-digit rates, by comparison.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
