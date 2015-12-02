Mercedes-Benz U.S. November sales down 12 percent

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on S500 car at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Chakan, outside Pune, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz sales in the United States dropped 11.7 percent in November, due to popular model lines running out and a limited availability of top-selling SUVs, the luxury division’s parent company Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday.

The diesel emissions scandal rocking Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) had no impact on Mercedes’ U.S. sales, a Daimler spokeswoman said, adding that diesel vehicles only contribute between 4 and 6 percent to sales in the region.

Mercedes-Benz sold 33,475 vehicles in the United States in November, more than in any previous month this year, the carmaker said.

Last year Daimler posted record figures for the United States as consumer’s appetite for big cars and sport-utility vehicles was stimulated by low oil prices, an improved job market and low interest rates.

Other German carmakers BMW (BMWG.DE) and VW reported U.S. sales figures on Tuesday. While BMW sales increased 3.2 percent reflecting an overall positive trend, VW - facing the biggest corporate scandal in its history after it understated diesel and carbon dioxide emissions - saw a 25 percent decline.