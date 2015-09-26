Daimler says German truck software update is no recall

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler on Saturday said it was updating software on thousands of Mercedes Sprinter trucks in Germany to make it compatible with older car inspection devices and this did not amount to a recall.

Daimler had sent letters to around 11,000 owners in June asking them to bring the trucks to a garage for the update and this had been carried out on 6,000 vehicles so far, a spokesman for the company said.

“It has nothing to do with the engine or the exhaust, it’s just a question of getting the certification device to talk to the car,” the spokesman said. “It’s definitely not a recall.”

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on the letter, which came to light amid revelations that fellow car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) rigged diesel emission tests, prompting its chief executive to resign and raising the prospect of heavy fines.

U.S. regulators said a week ago that Volkswagen had admitted to programming diesel cars to detect when they were being tested and alter the running of their engines to conceal their true emissions.

Daimler has strenuously denied any manipulation of emissions tests and its chief executive again foreswore using devices to get around emission standards in remarks to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“A defeat device ... will not be used at Mercedes-Benz,” Dieter Zetsche told the paper in remarks released in advance of publication on Sunday.