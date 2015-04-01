Daimler chief Zetsche set for contract extension to 2019

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche gives a speech at the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke - RTR4VPAF

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche is poised to have his contract extended beyond 2016, effectively sidelining the CEO prospects of old-guard executives at the German luxury carmaker.

Supervisory board chairman Manfred Bischoff told shareholders at Wednesday’s annual general meeting in Berlin that he favors extending Zetsche’s contract by three years.

“I can tell you that from today’s perspective it is absolutely the intention of the supervisory board to extend Mr Zetsche’s appointment by a further three years at the appropriate time,” Bischoff said.

That is likely to rule out trucks division head Wolfgang Bernhard, China boss Hubertus Troska and finance chief Bodo Uebber as potential successors. All three will be close to 60 in 2019, when Daimler would choose its next chief executive.

As a result, the role is likely to fall to a member of a younger generation of managers, including sales chief Ola Kaellenius and two other executives in their late forties: Markus Schaefer and Klaus Zehender, who run manufacturing and procurement respectively at Mercedes-Benz.

Daimler’s product momentum, improving profits and the defection of Mercedes-Benz production chief Andreas Renschler to Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) have worked in favor of Zetsche, whose contract was extended by a lower than expected three years in 2013 under pressure from the company’s powerful labor representatives.