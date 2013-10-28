FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler Trucks to invest 1 billion real in Brazilian plants
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 28, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler Trucks to invest 1 billion real in Brazilian plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche gives a speech at the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive group Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will invest around 1 billion real ($458 million) in its two Brazilian commercial vehicle plants between 2014 and 2015, the company said on Monday.

“The financing will be placed mainly in research and development of new products and innovative technologies, as well as in process optimizations and modernization of the two production plants Sao Bernardo do Campo (Federal State Sao Paulo) and Juiz de Fora (Federal State Minas Gerais),” it said in a statement.

Since 2010, Daimler has so far already invested around 1.5 billion real in the production of trucks, buses and components at the Brazilian locations.

Daimler’s luxury car business Mercedes-Benz recently announced it would invest initially around 170 million euros to build a new factory near Sao Paulo that would manufacture the C-Class mid-size and the GLA compact crossover for the local market.

($1 = 2.1835 Brazilian reals)

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.