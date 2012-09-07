Daimler Trucks sales surging in Asia, NAFTA

A visitor takes a picture of Fuso, Freightliner and Actros heavy trucks at the entrance to the Daimler exhibition area during a preview day at the IAA commercial vehicles trade fair in Hanover September 24, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Global industry leader Daimler Trucks (DAIGn.DE) said sales rose 23 percent in the first seven months thanks to strong demand in Asia and North America for its Freightliner and Fuso trucks.

“As a global truck manufacturer, we are less affected by a shrinking European market than other manufacturers, since other regions like North America are growing. That plays into our hands,” Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler said on Friday in an interview with Reuters.

Its January-July sales rose to 268,344 trucks, as volumes in Asia and the NAFTA region rose 52 percent and 33 percent respectively. Sales elsewhere fell 8 percent. Asia now accounts for four out of every 10 trucks Daimler delivers.

Due to recent deals to expand production into emerging markets such as China and Russia, Renschler did not see any remaining large spots on the map where it needs manufacturing plants, although it may develop another site where trucks are assembled from parts made elsewhere.

Such assembly plants lack the capital-intensive body and paint shops in a manufacturing plant and are thus a low-investment means of assembling vehicles from kits imported into in smaller countries where trade barriers are high.