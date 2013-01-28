FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler Trucks chief says sees sales hike in 2013
#Business News
January 28, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler Trucks chief says sees sales hike in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Trucks plans to increase sales in 2013 even as rivals see business suffer from the euro zone crisis, chief Andreas Renschler said.

“We want to grow this year too, in particular in the second half,” Renschler said on Monday, adding there was a good chance higher sales could be achieved providing the euro zone crisis did not flare up again.

Renschler, who declined to give a more specific forecast for sales, also said the truckmaker had sold as many vehicles between January and November 2012 as it had in the whole of 2011 when it sold 425,800 trucks.

Daimler is set to present full-year results on February 7.

Earlier this month, rival German truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) said it was not content with its earnings in 2012.

Reporting By Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
