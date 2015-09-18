Daimler to invest $1.3 billion in Tuscaloosa SUV production

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is investing $1.3 billion to expand production capacity for Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The move includes investments in a new body shop and an upgrade of logistics and information technology systems and will create 300 new jobs, Daimler said in a statement on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz produced more than 232,000 vehicles at its U.S. plant in 2014, and is on track to exceed 300,000 vehicles in 2015.