Daimler to invest $1.3 billion in Tuscaloosa SUV production
#Business News
September 18, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler to invest $1.3 billion in Tuscaloosa SUV production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is investing $1.3 billion to expand production capacity for Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The move includes investments in a new body shop and an upgrade of logistics and information technology systems and will create 300 new jobs, Daimler said in a statement on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz produced more than 232,000 vehicles at its U.S. plant in 2014, and is on track to exceed 300,000 vehicles in 2015.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
