UAW, German labor to announce Daimler Alabama drive: sources

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers and two German labor groups will announce on Friday plans to work together to organize Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz plant workers in Alabama, sources close to one of the German labor groups said on Thursday.

The move would be similar fashion to efforts by the UAW and German labor to organize the Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) plant in Tennessee.

The goal is for the UAW to eventually represent Daimler workers in Alabama in negotiations with the luxury automaker. There are about 2,500 full-time and 1,000 “temporary” workers at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Daimler works council chief Michael Brecht along with top UAW officials and the German union IG Metall will announce the alliance of the three labor groups in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon, sources close to one of the German labor groups said.

Reuters reported last week that the groups would work together and that Brecht, who is also deputy chairman of the German luxury automaker, would meet with UAW officials in Alabama.

This week, the UAW said it has signed a letter to work in alliance with IG Metall and the Volkswagen global works council to help the UAW organize the VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The UAW did not comment on Thursday. However, Gary Casteel, the union’s secretary-treasurer, last week said that he has been working with Brecht and considers the German labor leader a close ally. Casteel is vice chairman of Daimler’s World Employee Committee.

The U.S. union has fostered its alliance with IG Metall since 2009 when the UAW’s president was Ron Gettelfinger and throughout Bob King’s four-year term that ended in June when current President Dennis Williams took office.

The Detroit-based union sees the alliance with IG Metall and the works council labor groups at Daimler and VW as the best way to organize the German-owned plants in the U.S. South.

Efforts to reach Daimler officials were not successful.

Daimler officials in the past have said that the company would not recognize the UAW without the vote of a majority of the Alabama plant’s workers.

After it lost an election to represent VW workers in Tennessee in February, the UAW formed a union local for VW workers in Chattanooga. Casteel last week said that Local 42 in Chattanooga now has more than half the hourly workers at the VW plant as members.

The UAW would not confirm that it is going to form a local union in Alabama, but several labor analysts said it makes sense for them to do so.

“It’s a patient, long-term strategy to put down roots in the communities,“ said Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research in Michigan. ”When local union leadership is drawn from local workforce, it negates the ‘outsider’ view of the UAW.”