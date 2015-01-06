FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz says will move U.S. headquarters to Atlanta
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 6, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Mercedes-Benz says will move U.S. headquarters to Atlanta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dieter Zetsche, head of Mercedes-Benz cars, looks on during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

DETROIT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will move its U.S. headquarters to Atlanta from northern New Jersey, affecting about 1,000 employees, the company said on Tuesday.

The Daimler AG unit is moving to cut costs, including those for cost-of-living and taxes, a source familiar with the brand’s plans said earlier on Tuesday.

The new headquarters would be closer to the company’s assembly plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and its port in Brunswick, Georgia. The current headquarters is in Montvale, New Jersey.

Mercedes-Benz, the No. 2 seller of luxury automobiles in the United States, said the move would “better serve its growing customer base and strengthen the company’s position for long-term, sustainable growth.”

“The state (of New Jersey) has worked tirelessly with us as we evaluated our options,” Steve Cannon, U.S. chief of the brand, said in a statement.

“Ultimately, though, it became apparent that to achieve the sustained, profitable growth and efficiencies we require for the decades ahead, our headquarters would have to be located elsewhere.”

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.