Mercedes-Benz Cars 2014 sales up 11.4 percent to 1.74 million vehicles
January 9, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 3 years ago

Mercedes-Benz Cars 2014 sales up 11.4 percent to 1.74 million vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes-Benz's new Sport Utility Coupe concept car G-Code is seen at its unveiling event during the opening ceremony of Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz research and development (R&D) centre in Beijing November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE), maker of Mercedes-Benz and Smart-branded cars, said deliveries rose 11.4 percent in 2014, to a record 1,739,854 cars, thanks to a 30 percent sales jump in China and 25 percent higher registrations of Mercedes compact cars.

For Mercedes, it marks the fourth year of record sales in a row, thanks to demand for its expanded range of compact cars including the CLA coupe, the GLA compact sports utility vehicle, as well as the new C-Class and S-Class limousines.

The Mercedes-Benz brand posted record deliveries in every month of 2014, the company said. Sales of its compact vehicle range grew by 25 percent to 463,152 vehicles of the A-, B-, CLA- and GLA-Class.

Sales of Smart-branded cars fell 11 percent as an old model was phased out.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins

