A car bonnet emblem of a Mercedes-Benz car is seen at the annual news conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Friday sales jumped 14 percent in January to a record 125,865 models, powered by double-digit gains in Europe, China and the United States.

Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) flagship division posted 14.5 percent sales increases in each Europe and China to 47,693 and 28,080 cars respectively, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said.

Deliveries in the U.S. were up 8.9 percent to 24,619 cars.