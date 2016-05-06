FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz April sales up 10.8 percent to 164,063 cars
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 6, 2016 / 8:35 AM / in a year

Mercedes-Benz April sales up 10.8 percent to 164,063 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said Mercedes-Benz delivered 164,063 vehicles worldwide in April, an increase of 10.8 percent compared with the same month last year, thanks to a 31.6 percent jump in sales in China where demand for the C-Class remains strong.

“We have grown now for 38 months in succession and with five market launches we had a good start to the second quarter,” Ola Kaellenius, head of Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz, said.

Mercedes launched a new version of its E-Class and has launched a range of convertibles, including the SL, SLC and S-Class Cabriolet models, providing further growth momentum, the company said.

In Europe, sales grew 14.2 percent, thanks to an 11 percent jump in demand in Germany. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 17.2 percent, driven by China. Sales in the United Sates rose only 0.2 percent, the company said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.