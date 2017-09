An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz is seen prior to it's premiere of driving along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.8 percent in September to a record 188,444 cars, buoyed by a 53 percent jump in deliveries in China.

Nine-month car sales at Daimler’s flagship brand were up 15.2 percent to 1.38 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Tuesday.