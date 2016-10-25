FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Actress Shailene Woodley set for January trial in pipeline protest
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 24, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

Actress Shailene Woodley set for January trial in pipeline protest

Dan Whitcomb

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Shailene Woodley will stand trial in January on charges stemming from her arrest with more than two dozen other activists while protesting construction of the Dakota Access pipeline, court documents showed on Monday.

Woodley, 24, who has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and engaging in a riot, faces up to two months in jail and a $3,000 fine if convicted.

The actress, who had been livestreaming the Oct. 10 protest at a Dakota Access pipeline construction site 2 miles (3.2 km) south of St. Anthony, North Dakota, was seen on camera being taken into custody and narrated her own arrest.

In an interview with the website Democracy Now! on Sunday, she said she was strip-searched at the Morton County jail.

"I have to say, I was the first person who got released that day on bail. My mom happened to be there. And I think it freaked her out a lot. But there were a lot of women who I got to know in that chamber who had to stay overnight and spent a lot more time in jail than I did," she said.

Shailene Woodley closes her eyes as rain falls during a prayer circle at a climate change rally in solidarity with protests of the pipeline in North Dakota at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.Patrick T. Fallon

Woodley, also known for her environmental activism, had previously joined members of North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to demonstrate against the $3.7 billion project.

The 1,100-mile (1,770-km) pipeline, being built by a group of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP, would be the first to bring Bakken shale from North Dakota directly to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The tribe believes the pipeline would leave its land vulnerable to contamination and damage historic and culturally significant sites. Supporters say it would provide a safer and more cost-effective way to transport Bakken shale to the U.S. Gulf.

Woodley co-starred in the film "Snowden" as the girlfriend of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked details about the U.S. government's massive surveillance programs and was granted asylum in Russia after fleeing the United States in 2013.

In a related protest on Oct. 11, activists were arrested as they tried to shut down the flow of oil through pipelines carrying crude from Canada to the United States.

Among those taken into custody were documentary filmmakers, Lindsey Grayzel, Carl Davis and Deia Schlosberg, who were filming the action. The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for charges to be dropped against them, saying they were protected by free speech rights.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.