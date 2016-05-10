Dallas woman dies after being mauled by pack of dogs in city

DALLAS (Reuters) - A 52-year-old woman bitten more than 100 times by a pack of dogs last week in a Dallas neighborhood has died, the county medical examiner said on Tuesday.

Antoinette Brown, a grandmother who had served in the U.S. Army, died on Monday, a week after Dallas police said she was mauled by dogs who ripped off her flesh.

She had been in a medically induced coma, with bandages covering exposed tendons and muscles, police said.

”They ate her like they was eating a steak,” her mother, Barbara Brown told the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas police said they did not find any dogs around Brown when they arrived at the scene but animal control officers later took custody of six canines from a nearby home that were suspected of attacking Brown.

The owner of the dogs could face criminal charges, police said.

In response to the mauling, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told local media the problem of roaming dog packs in a few impoverished parts of the city had gotten out of hand and called for stepped up efforts to control the animals.