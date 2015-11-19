FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Undercover police officer shot in Dallas, injuries not life-threatening
November 19, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Undercover police officer shot in Dallas, injuries not life-threatening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - An undercover Texas police officer assigned to a federal task force was shot in Dallas on Thursday during an investigation in a residential area, authorities said.

The unidentified officer from the Arlington Police Department was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Police Chief Will Johnson.

“He is in good condition & good spirits. We are grateful he will survive and for the @DallasPD response,” Johnson tweeted.

Dallas Police are in charge of the investigation but have not said what led to the gunfire or if a suspect is in custody.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
