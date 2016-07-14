Commentary: After the shootings, a black Dallas PD member on how to move forward

I am a black woman who works as a civilian in the Dallas Police Department – the city where five of my colleagues were killed by a sniper last week. My life’s work involves building relationships within the community. Not only is that my daily function, but it’s also my life’s mission.

I wasn’t always interested in community work. My original career path took me to corporate America, but years ago I wanted to be of service to those in need. I began volunteering with a Dallas non-profit as a court-appointed special advocate for abused or neglected children. I was abused by a stepfather as a child, and know firsthand the need to have an adult advocate. As time went on, the itch of community service grew and I decided to switch careers.

More than three years ago, I applied for a community outreach position with the City of Dallas. Little did I know it was actually within the Dallas Police Department. I had initial reservations: working around police didn’t conjure up warm and fuzzy feelings for me as a person of color. But I accepted the job offer because I felt it could be a way for me to effect change.

I feel that I have. Within the department, I am part of a team, started in the late 1980s, that works hard to combat negative community and police interactions. We seek to build positive and proactive relationships between the police and the community through consistency, respect and trust. We build partnerships through a few staple programs such as “Chief on the Beat” and “Coffee with Cops.” Combined, we offer these events an average of 10 times per year; they create a casual setting where local residents and police officers have the opportunity to get to know each other. We are in schools, community and senior centers on almost a daily basis. The Dallas Police Department has an entire Youth Outreach Unit offering youth-focused programs and activities.

This is a job I do not take lightly. It comes with its own unique obstacles, challenges and triumphs, which is why I felt so acutely the pain of officer-involved shootings like those that killed Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota – and then the additional agony of the deaths of my five colleagues: Brent Thompson, Patrick Zamarripa, Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, and Michael Smith.

I‘m burdened with the historical knowledge, pain, and truth of negative interactions between police and minorities. For me, the disproportionate incarceration rates and harsh judicial penalties are more than just statistics and research. As a black woman, I know that my treatment at restaurants, businesses, in the education system, or on the job front is not always fair, impartial or equal. But I also know that my work at the Dallas Police Department is one of the integral ways I can help to change things.

A second reason why any shooting involving an officer in any city makes me feel deeply upset is the fact that my job is to build trust with the community to avoid these tragedies. But in one fell swoop any police shooting under questionable circumstances wipes away all the trust that we may have built. It’s tough.

Over the past week, after the deaths of Sterling and Castile and then the five Dallas police officers, I’ve been asked by many people, “What can we do to build a bridge between the community and the police?”

My answer is, “Be involved. Be active. Be engaged. Be present.”

I’ve sat through many neighborhood meetings where I see the same faces of plugged-in community members. I ask that more people become more connected with one another, and not just when tragedy strikes. We cannot allow moments of pain and prayer to be the only thing that makes us see one another as brothers and sisters regardless of our differences. Mutual understanding and respect takes work on both sides of the aisle. We will all hear things we may not want to hear. We may all need to address hard truths about ourselves and one another. This is the path to reconciliation.

My time with the Dallas Police Department has shown me this truth. It has given me a perspective unlike any I could have understood if I tried to work and affect change from the outside in. I now am able to talk comfortably with police officers I may have previously avoided, and I am just as comfortable talking to all individuals – of any race, ethnicity or economic status -- in the city where I serve.

I know I will never forget Sterling or Castile or my five co-workers. My heart mourns for them and for everyone who has been impacted by violence, abuse and mistreatment.

But as we mourn their premature deaths, we know they further motivate those of us working in and with the Dallas police to maintain our focus on community relationships. The support that we’ve seen this past week is proof that we are on the right path.