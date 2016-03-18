Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend rock opening of NY teen cancer lounge

New York - Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the British rock band The Who were on hand for the opening on Friday of a special social area at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for teens and young adults suffering from the illness.

Called The Lounge, the new space was developed by Teen Cancer America, a nonprofit organization co-founded by the two rock stars. The charity works with hospitals to develop state-of-the-art facilities to give teens suffering from cancer a place to meet, spend time together and stay connected.

“The music business was founded with the support of teenagers, well it was in my day,” Daltrey told a press conference. “And this is a good way of giving back.”