Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend rock opening of NY teen cancer lounge
March 18, 2016 / 11:19 PM / a year ago

Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend rock opening of NY teen cancer lounge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York - Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the British rock band The Who were on hand for the opening on Friday of a special social area at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for teens and young adults suffering from the illness.

    Called The Lounge, the new space was developed by Teen Cancer America, a nonprofit organization co-founded by the two rock stars. The charity works with hospitals to develop state-of-the-art facilities to give teens suffering from cancer a place to meet, spend time together and stay connected.

    “The music business was founded with the support of teenagers, well it was in my day,” Daltrey told a press conference. “And this is a good way of giving back.”

