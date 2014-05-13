Dubai developer Damac expects good year as first-quarter profit jumps

DUBAI (Reuters) - Damac Real Estate DMCq.L said on Tuesday that its net profit for the first quarter rose 79 percent as the developer benefited from buoyant conditions in its Dubai home market.

Net profit for the first three months of 2014 was $210 million compared to $117 million in the corresponding period last year, it said in a regulatory filing in London.

Booked sales more than doubled to $864 million in the first quarter, Damac said, adding it had handed over 577 units to customers in the first three months of the year and planned to deliver 4,000-5,000 units by the end of 2014. This is usually the time owners settle the full cost of their purchase.

“We’re very pleased with the first quarter we’ve had and we’re looking at a good year,” said Chief Financial Officer Adil Taqi.

Having seen prices slump by more than 50 percent after a 2008-10 market crash, Dubai’s real estate sector has rebounded strongly, with residential prices jumping 33 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, according to consultants JLL.

However, the International Monetary Fund has repeatedly warned - most recently last week - that the emirate is showing signs that another bubble is forming.

“We continue to monitor our business risk profile and we take what is said the market seriously and we reflect on that to see how we can improve our operations,” Taqi said.

Damac, which listed in London in December, sold a $650 million Islamic bond last month but Taqi said he did not envisage the company tapping the market again as it had the cash to fund its business and very little debt to repay.

Taqi said Damac would look to add to its land bank after recent growth, but declined to specify which areas of Dubai it was targeting.

Its net cash position at March 31 was $829 million, the filing said.