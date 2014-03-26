FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shipper d'Amico optimistic 2014 profit will be higher
March 26, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Shipper d'Amico optimistic 2014 profit will be higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tanker-focused company d‘Amico International Shipping (B7C.MI) is optimistic its 2014 profits will increase because of a recovery in exports of U.S. refined oil products, its CEO said on Wednesday.

“We see a recovery starting in April or even at the end of March,” Marco Fiori told Reuters in an interview.

Fiori said exports were hit by exceptionally cold temperatures in the U.S. this winter, which boosted internal demand for oil products, and by maintenance in many refineries.

However, these negative factors are vanishing.

“I am pretty sure this year will end with a profit, with a profit higher than in 2013, that will likely allow the company pay an higher dividend,” Fiori said.

The Milan-listed company posted a net profit of $18.9 million in 2013 and proposed a net dividend of $0.014 per share on last year’s results.

D‘Amico International Shipping is part of the larger d‘Amico Societa’ di Navigazione group, which also operates dry cargo and other shipping services.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Anthony Barker

