Dana profit slips on weak North American commercial sales
October 26, 2012

Dana profit slips on weak North American commercial sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dana Holding Corp’s (DAN.N) third-quarter profit and revenue fell on a slide in North American and European sales, the auto parts supplier said on Friday.

Dana’s earnings of 37 cents per share, excluding one-time items, missed the analysts’ average estimate of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 12 percent to $1.72 billion, below analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dana reported net income of $56 million, or 26 cents per share, down 49 percent from $110 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company booked a one-time gain of $60 million on the sale of some equity affiliate investments.

Dana, in a statement, said declining demand had sustained a “rapid softening” in its sales to builders of commercial vehicles in North America.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
