Ex-Shell executive named CEO at UAE's Dana Gas

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dana Gas Co DANA.AD, the UAE energy firm that restructured a $920 million Islamic bond in April, named Patrick Allman-Ward, the general manager of its Egyptian operations, as its new group chief executive, Dana said in a statement on Tuesday.

Allman-Ward, who joined Dana in 2012 from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), has played a key role in developing the firm’s Egyptian operations, including increasing production and developing new business opportunities, Dana said.

His appointment is effective Septemeber 1, 2013.

Allman-Ward replaces Rashid Saif AlJarwan, who was the interim CEO for the company over the past year after the retirement of chief executive Ahmed al-Arbeed, Dana said.