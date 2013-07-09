FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 9, 2013 / 10:29 AM / in 4 years

Ex-Shell executive named CEO at UAE's Dana Gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dana Gas Co DANA.AD, the UAE energy firm that restructured a $920 million Islamic bond in April, named Patrick Allman-Ward, the general manager of its Egyptian operations, as its new group chief executive, Dana said in a statement on Tuesday.

Allman-Ward, who joined Dana in 2012 from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), has played a key role in developing the firm’s Egyptian operations, including increasing production and developing new business opportunities, Dana said.

His appointment is effective Septemeber 1, 2013.

Allman-Ward replaces Rashid Saif AlJarwan, who was the interim CEO for the company over the past year after the retirement of chief executive Ahmed al-Arbeed, Dana said.

Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French

