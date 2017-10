(Reuters) - Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said it will buy X-Rite Inc XRIT.O, which makes colour measurement systems and colour standards, for $467.8 million.

Danaher’s offer values X-Rite at $5.55 a share, a 39 premium to the stock’s last closing price. The total enterprise value of the deal is about $625 million.