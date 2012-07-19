Danaher lowers outlook on strong dollar, restructuring

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, cut its full-year forecast and said it would speed up cost cuts to protect profit margins in a worsening economic environment.

The company said it would spend $100 million this year to restructure operations and warned that a stronger dollar would trim profits.

Net income fell to $600.1 million, or 84 cents per share, from $648.8 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier, when discontinued operations contributed to profits.

It was not immediately clear whether the figure, which included a tax benefit and other items, was directly comparable with the 81 cents a share that analysts expected.

Sales rose 25 percent to $4.6 billion, with acquisitions accounting for the bulk of the growth. Danaher completed its $5.8 billion purchase of U.S. medical diagnostics company Beckman Coulter last year.

Washington-based Danaher, which derives about a quarter of its sales and profits from Europe, said it expected a full-year profit of $3.19 to $3.26 a share.

Its earlier forecast had called for earnings of $3.25 to $3.35 per share, and analysts’ estimates were at the midpoint of that range.