Danaher lowers outlook on strong dollar, restructuring

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) reported lower quarterly earnings that met Wall Street expectations, but cut its full-year forecast and said on Thursday it would speed up cost cuts to protect profit margins in a worsening economic environment.

The company said it would spend $100 million this year to restructure operations and warned that a stronger dollar would trim profits.

Net income fell to $600.1 million, or 84 cents per share, from $648.8 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier, when discontinued operations contributed to profits.

Excluding items, a profit of 81 cents a share met average analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 25 percent to $4.6 billion, also in line with forecasts, with acquisitions accounting for the bulk of the growth. Danaher completed its $5.8 billion purchase of U.S. medical diagnostics company Beckman Coulter last year.

The Beckman deal helped double sales in Danaher’s life sciences and diagnostics segment in the quarter, which serves hospitals and labs. Sales of test and measurement, environmental and industrial technology were also higher, while Danaher’s dental segment showed lower revenue.

Demand was strongest in North America and emerging markets while Western Europe was “essentially flat,” Danaher said in a regulatory filing.

Washington-based Danaher, which derives about a quarter of its sales and profits from Europe, said it expected a full-year profit of $3.19 to $3.26 a share.

Its earlier forecast had called for earnings of $3.25 to $3.35 per share, and analysts’ estimates were at the midpoint of that range.

The company said it was optimistic about acquisitions and has carried out eight of them since the start of the year.