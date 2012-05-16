Menounos exits in "Dancing With the Stars" semifinal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Perfect wasn’t good enough, and failed to impress “Dancing With the Stars” fans who chose to send Maria Menounos home after the TV dance contest’s semifinal round on Tuesday.

Menounos, who scored a perfect 30 from the three judges on Monday night for her Argentine tango with professional dancer Derek Hough, won the judges’ highest combined score of 59 points having also turned in a 29 for a jive that followed the tango.

But in an intensely close week when only three points separated the top and bottom scorers, fan votes were insufficient to keep the television presenter and actress dancing in next week’s finals.

Judges’ scores and fan votes are combined to decide which dancer will be eliminated each week.

Audience members disapproved of the decision, jeering and booing both when Menounos was declared in jeopardy and again when she was eliminated from the competition.

Menounos was gracious in defeat, remaining dry-eyed and poised, praising her partner Hough.

“I wouldn’t have made it this far without his amazing talent,” she said. “I learned how strong I was, and I learned to persevere,” she said of her experience on the show.

Green Bay Packer wide receiver Donald Driver was the other contestant in jeopardy. Neither dancer had finished in bottom all season long.

The week was marked by perfect scores for both Menounos and Telenovela star William Levy, as well as an injury for season favorite Katherine Jenkins.

The show got off to an emotional start when classical singer Jenkins, who suffered an apparent back injury during a salsa on Monday, was declared safe despite having the lowest scores of the final four.

Fan votes spared Jenkins, who has been a consistent leader and standout from the season’s start, sending her to the finals and bringing whoops of joy from the singer after she appeared resigned to being eliminated following Monday’s mishap.

Music highlights on Tuesday included Alanis Morissette debuting her new single “Guardian” and Carrie Underwood performing “Good Girl.” Mary J. Blige and past champion Julianne Hough, who co-stars in the upcoming film “Rock of Ages,” also performed.

“Dancing With the Stars” is among the top-rated U.S. television shows, pairing B-list celebrities, sports stars and singers with professional dancers performing sambas, waltzes and other dances across a ballroom floor.

It is ABC’s most-watched program, drawing 18 million viewers on average this season, though ratings for the seven-year-old program have slipped in recent seasons. An All-Star edition featuring past contestant favorites has been ordered for fall.