Danone keeps 2013 goals, Europe improving

A general view with a giant jar of yogurt is seen outside the exhibition to mark the 90th anniversary of the French foods company Danone, in Paris April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) said sales growth accelerated in the second quarter as its core dairy division in Europe showed early signs of stabilization, and it kept its full-year 2013 profit and sales outlook.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker with brands like Actimel and Activia, which has unveiled plans to cut costs to cope with the downturn in Southern Europe, said it still aimed to return to “strong, profitable” organic growth from 2014.

Danone, which competes with Nestle NESN.VX and Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS), is the most exposed among big food groups to the euro zone crisis.

The company, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food and Evian and Volvic waters, achieved like-for-like second-quarter sales growth of 6.5 percent, above a forecast of 5.7 percent growth based on a company-compiled average of analysts’ estimates.

This also represented an acceleration from 5.6 percent growth achieved in the first quarter.

At Danone’s dairy division, which makes up nearly 60 percent of revenue, sales grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, an acceleration from 0.7 percent growth in the first quarter.

This reflected early signs of stabilization in Europe as well as double-digit sales growth in Russia and North America, Danone said.

First-half operating profit rose 2.3 percent to 1.475 billion euros ($1.96 billion) on a like-for-like basis, while sales rose 6.0 percent to 11.058 billion euros.

Its operating margin as a percentage of sales fell by 49 basis points to 13.34 percent, as weak sales in Europe weighed.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts had given an average estimate of sales of 11.041 billion euros and operating profit of 1.480 billion euros.

For the full year, Danone kept a target of like-for-like sales growth of at least 5 percent and of a decline of between 30 and 50 basis points in operating margin.